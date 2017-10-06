Tema Assembly members celebrate President Akufo-Addo and Tema MPs

General News of Friday, 6 October 2017

Mr Joseph Korto, Assembly Member for Low Cost Electoral Area and an aspiring presiding member for the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA), has lauded the President and Tema Members of Parliament(MP) for hard work, vision and integrity.

He also paid tribute to former MPs and Chief Executives of the Metropolis who left a legacy for the current ones to build on.

Speaking on behalf of a number of Assembly members called “the Concerned Assemble members of Tema, he said, “There are only few leaders in history who have dared to embark on radical transformational agenda that incorporates construction of factories, dams and the pursuit of educational accessibility the way the President is doing.”

Mr. Korto, who is the longest serving Assembly member in Tema, said the President was “brave and adventurous which was rare and scary, but necessary to move Ghana forward. When I pause to take a look at the things that the President has embarked on and yet to do, I cannot help but to stand awe.”

“The future obviously looks bright for Ghana and it shall, all thanks to goodness that we now have a President who is so ambitious that he is dreaming big for all of us and the same time leading us to achieve those dreams,” he said.

According to him, through the instrumentality of the three serving parliamentarians of Tema, their predecessors and some former Metropolitan Chief Executives, there had been massive improvement of Tema roads among other infrastructural developments.

“In the area of employment, health and education, the hardworking parliamentarians have performed above par and deserve to be celebrated in addition to the President of the Republic of Ghana.

The MP for Tema East and a Deputy Minister of Transport, Mr Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, long before he became a member of parliament, was at the labour front, fighting for Tema workers.

He has constructed a 46 seater sanitary facility for Bankuman residents in Tema New Town and helped secured a land at the Tema Naval Base for a Hospital Project.

He is currently constructing a modern football park at Tema Community one and often uses his common fund to assist the indigenous people during festivals and also helps in the area of education among other things.” Korto Said.

“Mr. Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, MP for Tema West and a Deputy Minister of Trade and Industries, had invested in many people’s education and provided jobs for the youth before becoming an MP.

Mr Kofi Brako alias KB, Mp for Tema Central, has helped his constituents in diverse ways including the construction of a Maternity ward at the Tema General Hospital, the construction of modern football parks in his constituency,” he said.

He said,”One cannot go into the political history of Ghana without mentioning lawyer Abraham Ossei Aidooh, a former MP for Tema West and a Legal Luminary, who climbed the political ladder to become the Majority Leader and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs in the era of former President Kufour. A political portfolio, the whole of Tema became proud of.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister,Mr Ishmael Ashitey, in his days as MP for Tema East, also performed creditably, likewise Irene Naa Torshie Addo, a former MP for Tema West, who is currently the Administrator of the District Assemblies Common fund.”

“All these high profile politicians of Tema including the late Paul Victor Obeng, a former presidential advisor on governmental affairs, former Tema MCEs such as Kempes Ofosuware, Isaac Odamtten, Evans Ashong Narh, David Quaye Annang, Nii Amarh Ashitey and Emmanuel Nii Adjei Annang as well as former CEOs of the Tema Development Corporation deserve commendation.

Likewise the Paramount Chief of Tema, Dr. Nii Adjei Kraku II and some captains of industry. We, as assembly members of the Tema metropolis, doff-off our hats for them for their contributions towards the development of Tema and we promise to rely on their wisdom.

It is our strong hope that the restoration agenda of the MCE, Felix Mensah Nii Annang-La, would give birth to positive things,” Korto said.