Teachers Day: Akufo Addo, Bawumia, NAPO slammed for ‘snubbing’ teachers

Source: kasapafmonline.com

2017-10-06

President Akufo-Addo, Dr. Bawumia & Matthew Opoku Prempeh

The Progressive Teachers Association of Ghana has condemned the absence of President Nana Akufo Addo, his Vice, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia and Minister of Education, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh at the celebration of Teachers Day and Award Ceremony held at Koforidua.

According to the group, it expected at least the President, the Vice President or the Minister of Education to be present at this all important ceremony like the World Teachers Day where the best Ghanaian teachers were assembled from the ten regions of Ghana to be honoured.

In a statement signed by its National President, Obeng Agyenim Boateng, the Association said it was dismayed that, neither the president nor the Vice President or the Minister of Education was present to grace the ceremony.

“This is act of disrespect to the Ghanaian teacher and must be condemned by all and sundry. Though the reasons for the absence of these important personalities has not been communicated, one would not be wrong by attributing it to the failure of the Government in honouring its campaign promises to teachers.

“The incremental credit/jump for September has not been effected, also newly trained teachers who completed their studies and training in the various colleges of Education this year have been in the house for the past 8 weeks awaiting posting. Previously, graduates from the Colleges of Education were posted even before the basic schools resumed for the first term.

“The Government promised to restore allowance of teacher trainees in full in its 100 days in power. Today marks exactly 272 days since this government was inaugurated and not a single teacher trainee has been paid the said allowances in full.

Even with what we have heard, after deductions, the teacher trainee is given Ghc204 as allowances and this is paid for only 8 months unlike the previous allowances which amounted to Ghc460.00 and was paid for twelve months.

This is certainly not allowances restored in full.”

The teachers association further called on government to render an unqualified apology to the Ghanaian teachers for ignoring them and also to the teacher trainees for delaying their postings them.