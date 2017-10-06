Stop giving incomplete judgements – Judges urged

General News of Thursday, 5 October 2017

Supreme Court Judge, Justice Anthony Alfred Benin has admonished judges and magistrates across the country to fact check all cases brought before them before passing judgements in order to avoid great injustice that may unfairly be meted out to innocent people.

According to the Apex Court Judge, some judges and magistrates neither evaluate the claims brought before them nor support their judgements with sound reasons.

Speaking at 37th Judges and Magistrate Conference held at the La Palme Royal Beach Hotel in Accra, the senior member of the bar in a statement read on his behalf by Justice Yaw Appau, charged Judges to evaluate findings of facts given them before passing their judgment with reasons.

“It is believed that a trail court which presents incomplete judgement will be called upon to complete what it is required by law to do, to make findings of facts and enter judgement for a part on a balance for probabilities, and give reasons for the choices it makes” he stated.

Justice Benin also added that the findings of facts and the reason given for judgment will help the aggrieved party decide whether to appeal the judgment or not.