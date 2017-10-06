Rotten mackerel not registered – FDA

Business News of Friday, 6 October 2017

The Food and Drugs Authority has begun investigations to establish how at least four 20-footer containers of rotten mackerel were imported into the country, cleared and some leased onto the market.

One Kofi Dokyi, who imported the ‘Asahi’ branded mackerel into the country has been given a police bail together with four drivers of the container truck which carried the goods to a warehouse at Ofankor in Accra.

TV3 broke the story of the rotten mackerels on Wednesday after it discovered the products which were cleared at Tema Port on Saturday, September 30.

The stench from the products was too strong to ignore even about half a kilometer away.

One container-full of the rotten mackerel is believed to have been released onto the market. The others have since been intercepted by the Achimota Mile 7 Police who are also investigating the matter.

Mr Dokyi, who is the CEO of Dokyisco Ventures, a company engaged in the importation of goods from China, has already given his statement to the Police.

Checks by TV3 have revealed the Asahi mackerel has not been registered with the Food and Drugs Authority as required by law.

The Tema Port Office of the FDA also denied knowledge of ever inspecting and giving approval for the products to be cleared.