Retract or I sue – NPP Organiser to journalist

General News of Thursday, 5 October 2017

Source: Daniel Kaku

2017-10-05

Daniel Agyenim Boateng, NPP Ashanti Regional Acting Organiser <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507259463_551_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The governing New Patriotic Party’s Ashanti Regional Acting Organiser, Mr. Daniel Agyenim Boateng has issued an ultimatum to Luv FM’s Erastus Asare Donkor to retract a story published about the former. Mr. Daniel Agyenim Boateng was reported to have been arrested by Tafo Pankrono Police in the Ashanti Region for allegedly defrauding some individuals.

In a quick rejoinder, the office of the Asanti Regional Acting Organizer of New Patriotic Party issued on Monday, October 4, 2017 by Mr. Boateng’s personal assistants, Mr. David Tabi and Asiedu Agyapong Bismark have called on the general public to rubbish the story as malicious, unfounded and urged to treat with the contempt it deserves.

“For the records sake, we wish to state unequivocally that, the news item is a palpable lie, unfounded and mischievously motivated. Out of malice, the writer of the said publication even failed to acknowledge the basic fact that the NPP is a ruling party, not an opposition party”.

Below is the full statement;

RE: THE ACTING ASHANTI REGIONAL ORGANIZER OF THE OPPOSITION NPP HAS BEEN ARRESTED

The attention of the office of the Ashanti Regional Organizer of New Patriotic Party, has been drawn to a news publication by one Erastus Asare Donkor of Luv FM, with the caption “THE ACTING ASHANTI REGIONAL ORGANIZER OF THE OPPOSITION NPP HAS BEEN ARRESTED”.

For records sake, we wish to state unequivocally that, the news item is a palpable lie, unfounded and mischievously motivated. Out of malice, the writer of the said publication even failed to acknowledge the basic fact that the NPP is a ruling party, not an opposition party.

We are therefore demanding that, Erastus Asare Donkor of LUV FM who broke the said false and character defaming news to retract it on any medium where it has travelled so far, and apologize accordingly, within 24 hours or face our wrath and legal consequences.

Thank you.

Signed.

Mr David Tabi

Asiedu Agyapong Bismark

Office of the NPP Ashanti Regional Organizer