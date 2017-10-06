Restore our scrapped rent allowance or we strike – JUSSAG

General News of Friday, 6 October 2017

The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSSAG), has threatened to declare a strike if government continues to delay the payment of rent allowances for its members.

President of JUSSAG Alex Nartey in an interview with Kwame Tutu said the outstanding allowance has been in arrears since January 2017.

According to him, if government fails to make the payment on or before October 19, 2017, the leadership of the Association will be forced to declare the industrial action to demand what is due JUSAG members.

Mr. Nartey indicated that the rent allowance entitled members is explicitly stated in their conditions of service, and has received approval of the Judicial Council.

This allowance has been outstanding since January 2017, and all efforts to receive payment have not yielded the needed response.

He warned that if their conditions are not met by October 19, they will embark on a strike action which they are enjoined to embark on.

He said they were told that they do not deserve the rent allowance adding, ‘’they think we don’t deserve the rent allowance. The Chief Director at the Finance Ministry wrote to us saying we do not deserve to receive rent allowance.

Should we go and sleep in kiosks?

The cancellation has infuriated our members. He said the rent allowance which comprises 20 percent of their annual salary is handed over to them quarterly.