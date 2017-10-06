Rawlings denounces fake Facebook accounts

General News of Friday, 6 October 2017

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has denied authoring several posts on Facebook attributed to him on social media.

The office of the former president in a statement said Mr. Rawlings has only one official Facebook account: https://web.facebook.com/President.J.J.Rawlings/, rejecting several publications by fraudulent persons on some Facebook pages attributed to him.

“All other Facebook accounts or pages purporting to be official are fraudulent and are operated by persons with an agenda to publish falsehood and fake news about President Rawlings.”

The statement by Kobina Andoh Amoakwa, head of the Communications Directorate at the former president’s office, said the fake pages have been reported to Facebook “for the necessary action”.

Find his statement below

FAKE RAWLINGS FACEBOOK ACCOUNTS

The statement below, which has appeared on one such fictitious page, is not attributable to the former President.

When a woman rejects a man of vision, and accept a man with television, she will end up watching the man of vision on her own husband’s television.

Don’t judge a man by his pocket but judge him by his vision. Because where a man is going in life is more important than his present condition.

Stay blessed. Such pages should be regarded with the contempt they deserve.

We encourage members of the public to report the conduct of these pages directly to Facebook whenever they encounter them.

The office of Flt Lt Rawlings has reported the activities of these fake pages to Facebook for the necessary action.

Signed: Kobina Andoh Amoakwa

(Communications Directorate)