Rains to continue till noon – Meteo Agency

General News of Friday, 6 October 2017

Source: citifmonline.com

The Accra Meteorological Agency has said that the downpour that started on Friday morning will continue at least until noon.

It said areas such as Alajo, Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Kaneshie, Mataheko, Nima and Dzorwulu were at risk of flooding.

“A thunderstorm and rain-bearing cloud system located over the coast and middle sectors, is expected to persist and further affect places in the central, western and Brong Ahafo regions till noon. Places to take caution due to flood include: Alajo, Circle, Kaneshie, Mataheko, Nima, Dzorwulu, South Odorkor, Osu,” a public weather warning form the Agency on Friday said.

Many parts of Accra and Kumasi have been submerged in flood waters, curtailing vehicular movement after few hours of rain on Friday morning.

Most drivers have been forced to make a detour, while others have parked their vehicles due to the pool of flood waters on major highways.

Areas such as Teshie-Nungua, Lapaz, Shiashie, Darkuman and Kaneshie in Accra and Kumasi Ahensan have been badly affected.

The flooding situation resulted in a gridlock in areas such as Tetteh Quarshie, Kaneshie and Lapaz.

The situation according to the Works and Housing Minister, Samuel Atta Akyea, may not improve until the country makes a $700 million investment to permanently fix it.