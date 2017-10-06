Passport acquisition: Four regions to get passport offices – Minister

General News of Friday, 6 October 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-10-06

Four more regions are expected to get new passport offices <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507291861_596_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Four more regions are expected to get new passport offices to solve the problem of delay in acquiring passports in the country, Deputy Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Minister has hinted.

Hon Mohamed Habib Tijani, mentioned Upper West, Upper East, Eastern and Central Regions as the beneficiary regions indicating that government wants to make the acquisition of passports easy.

Speaking on Kumasi Fm, Alhaji Tijani disclosed that, government through the foreign ministry is putting things in place to have these new offices in the various regions to accelerate the processing of documents at the ministry.

“We are expanding passport services to Upper East, Upper West, Eastern and Central region by the close of October”. He emphasized.

Alhaji Tijani observed that, passport acquisition in the country has become tedious and that, there is the need to take such steps in order to cut down the stress prospective applicants go through.

The Deputy Minister said: “government is expected to roll the online passport acquisition system where applicant can sit in the comfort of their homes and apply for passport in the country”.

Currently, online passport is only operational in Accra but he promised that by the close of November when the ministry is able to expand our offices, it will introduce online passport throughout the country.

“By then, applicants will be able to access their passports at most in a week”. He assured.