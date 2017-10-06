One out of three doctors in Ghana attended Presec – Adom-Otchere brags

General News of Friday, 6 October 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-10-06

play videoHost of Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV, Paul Adom Otchere <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507283544_668_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Host of Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana show, Paul Adom-Otchere has opined that most of the finest doctors in Ghana are old students of his alma mater, the Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School.

According to him, at least one out of three doctors the country has produced is an Alumni of the Presbterian Boys SHS.

“Typically, when you hear of a medical doctor in Ghana, I think one out of three would have attended Presec because of the school’s proficiency in science. A lot of the doctors around here are Presec Old Boys,” he boasted.

He named Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku Constituency, Dr Oko Boye, among others, as one of the best doctors in the country whose career was influenced by the school.

Alumni (Odadees) of the Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School are celebrating their third commemorative week dubbed ‘A Touch of 1957.’

As part of the celebration, all (Odadees) are expected to converge at the school’s premises at 6pm today, October 6, 2017, for a torchlight procession which will be led by President of the National PRESEC Alumni, Reverend Ebenezer Maama Markwei, from the entrance of the school through the principal streets of the school.

The event also forms part of the school’s 80th and Ghana’s 60th anniversary celebration.

There will be a fundraising outreach for major school projects and unveiling of the finished projects; Riis House renovations by the 1984 year group, School Clinic refurbishment by 1995 year group and Visual Arts Centre by the 1977 year group.

Professor Mike Oquaye and other prominent Old Boys will be at the event.

MCs billed for the night include Odadees; Paul Adom Otchere of Good Evening Ghana, Lexis Bill of Joy FM and Bernard Avle of Citi FM.