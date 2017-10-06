NDC ‘fed’ me when NPP was in opposition – NPP Minister confesses

Politics of Thursday, 5 October 2017

The Minister for Zongo and Inner City Development, Boniface Abubakar Saddique has disclosed that the National Security Advisor for the erstwhile NDC government made his life comfortable even when things were tough for him in opposition.

The former lawmaker for Salaga and currently MP for Madina indicated that he lived on the benevolence of his elder brother, Baba Kamara, who was a Security Advisor to former President Mahama.

Addressing a gathering at Old Fadama in a town hall meeting, Boniface Abubakar said, “I have never seen opposition. My party, NPP has seen opposition but not me. This is because when NDC was in power, I eat, I rely on my brother Kamara and he gave me money at my request.”

As a payback, he vowed to reciprocate Baba Kamara’s favour by ensuring he lacks nothing as his party NDC is now in opposition.

“Today, I am in power, if he is in need he will call me. We are always in constant communication,” he stressed.

He also advised the youth of the community not to engage in conflicts or be divided by politics and politicians.

He cited several instances including his experience where members of the same family belong to different political parties explaining that the youth should be open to each other’s political views to ensure peace.

“I want to tell you to do your politics well. Don’t let politicians deceive you. When you see us arguing, we aren’t fighting. When we are done we share a cup of tea before heading to our various destinations and you are here fighting,” he cautioned.

“Osafo-Maafo is in NPP but his brother, Kumah Adjei Maafo is in NDC. Sherry Ayitey is NDC but her elder brother, Professor Ayitey is NPP. NDC lawyer, Larry Adjetey is the son of NPP’s Peter Ala Adjetey. Samuel Jinapor is NPP his elder brother John Jinapor is NDC, and then myself I am NPP but my elder brother, Baba Kamara is NDC so how can we fight?” he quizzed.