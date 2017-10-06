NAGRAT appeals to government to make ‘Teacher’s Day’ a public holiday

General News of Friday, 6 October 2017

According to the president of NAGRAT, Christian Addai-Poku, the international day for recognizing the efforts of teachers is ‘their day’ yet the teachers had to go to work on said day.

He complained that this made some of the teachers miss out on an event in Koforidua, organized to mark the day. In report by MyJoyOnline.com, the NAGRAT president said adding an additional holiday to the nearly 13 public holiday list does not count as being excessive, especially if the day would be declared for just students and teachers.

The National Teachers Day event in Ghana, seeks to celebrate the efforts of teachers across the country. Among the activities of the event include an awards ceremony to award best teacher of the year, and best school of the year. This year, the Best Teacher Award went to a primary class one teacher, Faustina Thompson of the Richard Akwei School.

Faustina, who was acknowledged for her efforts, won a 3-bedroom house to be built at a location of her choice, as well as a GHC 50,000 life insurance policy from SIC Life.