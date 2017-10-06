MASLOC officials chase celebrities to retrieve hidden cars

General News of Thursday, 5 October 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-10-05

MASLOC are on a hunt for cars hidden by celebrities who haven’t paid for them <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507260093_253_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Some musicians, movie producers, actors and actresses who received salon vehicles from the previous government through the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) have hidden the cars from officials of the scheme who are on a hunt to retrieve them.

Documents sighted by mynewsgh.com reveal that some of the celebrities have not paid a dime for the vehicles which they received in the run up to the 2016 elections and have subsequently refused to make payment.

Sources at MASLOC reveal that the vehicles have been hidden in some secret locations by these musicians, actors and actresses in the wake of attempts by officials of MASLOC to retrieve them for failing to honour their part of the bargain.

It was gathered that some of them started paying prior to the 2016 polls but truncated the process soon after the exit of the John Mahama led National Democratic Congress (NDC) government.

Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MASLOC, Stephen Amoah disclosed that almost all of them have refused to abide revealing that due processes were equally not followed in giving out the vehicles to the celebrities.

According to him, his outfit is working tirelessly to recover the vehicles the celebrities took with the view they were gifts from the previous administration.

“We know some beneficiaries who are musicians, movie actors, actresses, movie producers and I can assure you that they will all be dealt with according to law” he said on Accra based Okay fm.