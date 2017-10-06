Let’s unite and revive the party – Jomoro NDC Chairman

Politics of Friday, 6 October 2017

Source: Daniel Kaku

2017-10-06

Jomoro NDC Constituency Chairman, Gideon Koniba <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507278201_786_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Jomoro Constituency Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Gideon Koniba, has called on party executives in the Constituency to come together and help revive the party for victory in 2020.

The NDC lost the Jomoro Parliamentary seat in 2016 to NPP for the first time in the political history of Ghana’s elections.

Speaking on the ‘Border City’ morning show ‘Adeakye Abia’ on West FM at Elubo on October 5, 2017, Chairman Koniba called for unity among the party members and its executives in order to help the party recapture the Jomoro seat in the 2020 general elections.

He admitted that it was the division in the party that led to their defeat in the 2016 general elections.

“I don’t believe the mistakes that led to our defeat will ever happen again. If you even contest as an assembly member in an election with three trusted team members who are trustworthy, is better to focus on the three than to contract twenty people who give information about you to your opponents,” he said.

He added, “Before I was elected as the constituency chairman, I went round and promised the executives that we have to reap what we have sowed in the party, so I introduced so many programmes like Educational Scholarship, MASLOW Benefits among others which miscommunicated by some branch executives to the party faithfuls as if it were not beneficial.”

Chairman Koniba also advised his party communicators to desist from personal attacks on radio and criticise the ruling government constructively so as to make the NDC party attractive and marketable.

He appealed to all the party members in the Constituency to be united and come on board to build a strong NDC party in Jomoro.

He indicated that the ruling New Patriotic Party is gradually failing to better the lives of Ghanaians especially the good people of Jomoro Constituency.

“Almost a year now that the NPP took the affairs of this country, not a single project has been done in Jomoro District and a common District Chief Executive (DCE) to supervise the District, the NPP government can’t give us one so in 2020 Jomoro people will bring back the NDC”, he emphasized.

He also disclosed his intention to seek for re-election as a constituency chairman to recapture the Jomoro seat for NDC in 2020.