‘Let your conducts demonstrate nobility’ – Chief Justice to new lawyers

2017-10-06

Chief Justice, Justice Sophia Akuffo, has advised new lawyers to let their conducts demonstrate nobility since the law profession is a noble one.

The Chief justice gave the advice at a ceremony to induct over 183 lawyers into the Ghana Bar Association at the Banquet Hall in Accra.

To her, the Bar has a huge role to play in the maintenance of law and order and that the newly enrolled lawyers must not lose sight of that noble task.

According to her, the legal profession has a myriad of opportunities for the new lawyers to take advantage of spanning administrative work and others.

She also stressed the need for the young lawyers to be abreast with new things as the profession requires dynamism, saying they cannot rely exclusively on what they have learnt but rather do more research.

Chief Justice, Justice Sophia Akuffo congratulated all the newly enrolled lawyers especially those who received recognition for their performances.

Isaac Agyire Danso was given the John Mensah Sabah Award, representing the overall best student.