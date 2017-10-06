Kamal Deen commends Upper West for receiving Nana Addo

Politics of Friday, 6 October 2017

The National Nasara Coordinator of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kamal Deen Abdulai, has expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the people of the Upper West Region for the warm welcome given President Nana Akufo-Addo during his two-day tour of the region.

Kamal Deen Abdulai, who was with the President during the two-day exercise, said the large number of people who came out to receive the President indicated that, the President and the NPP were still strong in the region.

“Some years ago, this region was a no-go area for the NPP, but today I am shocked to see the numbers that turned out to meet the President,” he recalled.

He added that, “this was an indication that the President is doing a good job.’’

“I thank the people of the Upper West Region. The love expressed by these people is so true and so real. You see them, you speak with them and you realize that the people are truly welcoming.”

Kamal Deen Abdulai, who is also an aspiring National Youth Organizer of the NPP, interacted with party supporters who came to meet the President, noting that “they told me of some challenges they are going through and what they wish government will do for them.’’

President Akufo-Addo began his seven-day working visit to the three regions of the North on Monday.

He has moved to the Upper East Region as part of the tour, and will inspect ongoing projects in the region.