Indiscipline among young lawyers rife – CJ

The Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo has bemoaned the growing indiscipline at the BAR of Ghana as she charges newly enrolled lawyers to be of good behaviour.

According to Justice Akuffo, the high level of indiscipline amongst lawyers in Ghana is alarming and disappointing.

Addressing 208 newly enrolled lawyers to the Ghana BAR at the enrollment ceremony held at the Banquet Hall of the State House Friday, the Chief Justice said the Disciplinary Committee of the General Legal Council (GLC) is overwhelmed by the several misconduct complaints against lawyers.

She charged the newly enrolled lawyers to uphold all the rules governing the Profession they have chosen.

“We are witnessing these days a distressing increase in a number of disciplinary complaints that come before the disciplinary committee of the General Legal Council against lawyers especially the younger ones at the BAR.

“The root cause of most of these is lack of self-discipline and the desire to get rich quick on the part of new lawyers,” the Chief Justice said on Friday.

Justice Akuffo called on the lawyers to at all times observe the rules and ensure that none of them ever appears before the disciplinary committee of the General Legal Council.