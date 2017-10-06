I slept my way up to become the boss – Chef confesses

General News of Friday, 6 October 2017

YEN.com.gh brings you the confession of a young man who has over the time past being sleeping with his female employer for a raise in salary and also promotion. But after careful thoughts, Kweku Botwe thinks now is the time for him to quit such an act despite fears that he might lose his job.

He started out as a common waiter in one of the pubs along the streets of Osu but Kweku Botwe just wanted to find himself that decent job that could help me not just pay his 2 years rent advance in Accra but also finish his diploma course in hospitality.

The 25-year-old man had a choice to make, either take on a double job or get a different job that twice of three times more than what he takes at Osu. But he chose none of these options, rather, decided to take advantage of his good looks and fall for the advances of his female employer.

It all happened when his employer had expressed interest in dating him even before she granted him this job as a waiter at her pub but Mr Botwe just wanted more than just the title of a waiter. He wanted to cook, be the boss of chefs with the aprons on giving all the instructions and taking home that wet salary he so yearned to have.

And so he decided to take one decision, play on the emotions of his female employer which he did – a development which led him to start a new “working schedule” on the bed with her.

“Sometimes I just won’t report at work. We will just spend time together in her room and do what adults always do. I sleep with her. Even as we speak I still do. This is what gives me food to eat,” Mr. Botwe revealed.

According to him, his option to begin sleeping with his boss resulted in she not only tipping him off but also promoting him to the role of senior supervisor and subsequently senior chef of the pub.

Now Kweku Botwe takes home 2000 cedis as his monthly pay but feels he needs to put an end to this pleasure for pay business.

According to him: “I always feel so bad whenever I engage in this act. I just don’t know what came over me especially when I now realize that my boss is a married woman. I wish I stopped this but she might fire me”.

The confession by Botwe resonates with many employees in Ghana today who are forced to get laid under the condition of getting a job. This development is feared to not only have widened the unemployment gap but also made getting a job severely difficult.

As we speak, 48 percent of university graduates across the country are without jobs – a dire situation which has even seen government reveal that it has no space for recruitment into the public service.