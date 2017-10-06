I need your help to stop smuggling – Nana Addo tells Ghanaians

General News of Friday, 6 October 2017

President Akufo-Addo has called on Ghanaians to help him and his New Patriotic Party (NPP) government to end fertiliser smuggling in the country.

According to Nana Addo, whenever something good is happening to all of us, there will always be a few greedy evil people who would wish to pervert the good things for their selfish gains.

President Akufo-Addo made this known while interacting with residents of Bolgatanga on Thursday, 5th, October, 2017.

He noted that, “I need your help. I need the help of you and your community to keep an eye out and cooperate with the law enforcement agencies to stop the smuggling.”

According to him, he will put laws in place to deal accordingly with persons who smuggles fertiliser to neighbouring countries adding that it is essential he don’t allow a few people to destroy the good thing we have.

Nana Addo stressed on the Planting for Jobs and Programme initiative he introduced stating that is one of the best way of transforming Agriculture in the country.