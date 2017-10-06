‘How not to die lecture series begins

General News of Friday, 6 October 2017

Source: Bernard Allotey

2017-10-06

Residents living in Osu and its surrounding communities will benefit from a 10 days Health lecture series dubbed “How not to die” Preventing and reversing lifestyle diseases.

The 10-day lecture series will teach people the basic rudiments of preventing lifestyle diseases and its attendant problems.

Recent Health reports shows a high rate of lifestyle diseases is affecting and killing Ghanaians as result of eating unhealthy foods, having a sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy habits like smoking and drinking alcohol.

In a bid to stem this growing tide, the Bethel SDA Church in Osu has commenced a 10 days lecture series to educate the public on these lifestyle diseases and how to prevent them.

Patrons of this health lecture will also benefit from free medical screening. The free health lecture and medical screening starts on the 4th – 14th October, at the premises of the Bethel SDA church close to the Osu Police Station.

The Health lecture will be presented by renowned medical practitioner and medical director of the Reform Health Center Dr Nana Gyamfi.

Some of the topics to be treated include Hypertension and Stroke, Heart Diseases and erectile dysfunction, Prostrate – tiny but most troublesome, fibroid and menstrual discomfort, breast cancer, Menopause, diabetes amongst a host of several other topics.

Typical of the SDA church, Patrons will also be blessed with melodious and harmonious songs from the various singing groups of the church, Plus special mouth watering giveaways.

The program starts at 6:30 pm each night.