GREDA housing exhibition opens in Toronto

Business News of Friday, 6 October 2017

Source: The Ghanaian News Canada

2017-10-06

Group picture of GREDA members with Mary Deros , Deputy Mayor of Montreal

The Ghana Real Estate Developers Association in collaboration with the Ghanaian News Canada and Ghanaian Canadian Association of Ontario is hosting a free Housing Exhibition Show in Toronto on SATURDAY October 7th and SUNDAY October 8th 2017. The Toronto Exhibition will be held at the TORONTO PLAZA HOTEL, 1677 Wilson Avenue, North York from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

There will be an officially opening ceremony of the Housing Exhibition in Toronto on Saturday October 7th 2017 at 10:00 AM. The High Commissioner to Canada His Excellency Joseph Ayikoi Otoo will deliver the Keynote Address at the opening celemony at 10:00am on Saturday October 7th.

The Exhibition has already been held in other cities, Calgary, Edmonton, Montreal, and Ottawa, it is to reach out and provide information on the real estate market in Ghana to the Ghanaian Diasporan Community in Canada.

The Group will include Mortgage Banks and Real Estate allied Service providers from Ghana. In addition to the Housing Exhibition Stands, they will also be running seminars on investing in the Real Estate market in Ghana in the course of the Road Shows.