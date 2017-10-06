GRAPHIC: Man’s penis cut off over alleged amorous relationship with married woman

General News of Friday, 6 October 2017

A man suspected of having a sexual relationship with a married woman has had his penis and scrotum cut off by some unknown assailants in a case the Police at Amasaman are treating as attempted murder.

The man, whose name has been given only as Awotse, was allegedly in an amorous relationship with the unnamed married woman.

Sources told TV3 that the husband of the woman allegedly contracted the four assailants who on Thursday afternoon carried out the dastardly act.

Awotse was in his room at Nsakina in Amasaman at about 1:30pm when the assailants stormed there, sealed his mouth to prevent him from screaming and his penis, together with his testicles, slashed off.

Before escaping, the assailants were said to have told the victim that they were contracted by the woman’s husband to cut off his penis to stop Awotse from sleeping with his wife.

Screams from Awotse later attracted residents who rushed to Awotse’s room to find him in a pool of blood.

His testicles and penis were found at the scene with blood oozing.

Awotse was immediately taken to the Amasaman Municipal Hospital but he was referred to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital where he is currently receiving medical attention.

A report has been made to the Amasaman Divisional Police but no arrest has been made yet.

An investigation into the matter has begun.