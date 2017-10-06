Ghana’s Crowdfrica.org has been nominated for World Summit Awards

Business News of Friday, 6 October 2017

Source: Randy Caiquo

2017-10-06

Crowdfrica was named one of the best 100 startups in Ghana at the 2017 Startup Awards <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507300232_938_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Crowdfrica.org was nominated as the best national digital solution for Ghana for the international World Summit Awards, selecting digital innovation with impact on society.

With this nomination in the Category Inclusion & Empowerment Crodfrica.org qualifies for evaluation by the WSA Online Jury 2017 among 391 international nominations.

The World Summit Award once more showcases to the world a diameter of digital innovation, from Mexico to New Zealand, from Qatar to Germany.

The WSA nominees 2017 show the richness, diversity, future and innovation of digital solutions on a global scale and prove how digital technology can improve society on each corner of the world.

The story of Ghana and many African countries, individuals with serious medical conditions reach out to the general public using local media, newspapers, radio, and television to request for funds to help with their medical bills.

Although Ghana has a health insurance scheme that covers 95% disease conditions that afflict its citizens, some people are so poor that they cannot pay the minimal premium.

Crowdfrica.org is a web platform that enables anyone anywhere to donate to directly help people who need basic and essential or life-changing healthcare.

Through Crowdfrica, you can donate as low as $5 (GHS 20) to directly fund health insurance or life-saving surgery for someone in need.

The team combines on the ground outreach programmes to verify communities or people in need. They work with a range of local partners including Social Welfare, National Health Insurance Authority and community-based clinics to ensure that those in real need receive the support.

A WSA 2017 nominee will be evaluated based on seven fundamentals criteria: Content, Functionality, Design, Technology, Innovation, Impact and Global/UN value.

A WSA nominee is selected carefully by the WSA National Experts from more than 178 UN member states and it is highly competitive. The WSA National Experts nominate up to eight projects for each country?—?one for every WSA category.

A nomination to the WSA hence is already an award in itself. It is the qualification to compete and compare on an international level and being the best practice in Inclusion & Empowerment nationally.