Ghana’s Ambassador to Cuba presents Letters of Credence

Ghana’s Ambassador to the Republic of Cuba, Napoleon Abdulai has presented his letters of credence to Gladys Bejerano Portela, Vice President of the Council of State and Controller General of the Republic of Cuba.

The colorful presentation took place at the Ministry of External Relations, after which Ambassador Abdulai laid a wreath at the Jose Marti’s monument at the Revolution Square.

Jose Marti is the National Hero of Cuba.



Ambassador Abdulai briefed the Cuban leader Bejerano Portela on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s vision including Government’s flagship policy of ‘One District One Factory’, which is part of efforts to industrialize the country and create jobs.

In a statement to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, Ambassador Abdulai sought the assistance of the Cuban government in the eradication of malaria in Ghana.



Mr Abdulai also urged the two nations to collaborate to attain the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and also called for the revival of the Ghana-Cuba Joint Commission for cooperation.

On behalf of Cuba, Ms. Bejerano Portela assured the Ghanaian envoy of her country’s continuous partnership with Ghana and mentioned some critical decisions on economic reforms at the seventh Congress of the Cuban Communist Party, which could facilitate greater collaboration between the two countries.

Accompanying Ambassador Abdulai were his spouse, Madam Afi Yakubu, staff of the Ghana Embassy; Mrs. Dora A. Enchill, First Secretary/Head of Chancery and Mr. Frederick Boakye Danquah, First Secretary/Consular Affairs.

Earlier on 5th September, the Ghana envoy presented his Open Letters to Mrs Ana Teresita Gonzalez, Deputy Foreign Minister and presented a gift of Ghana’s handmade 57’ Chocolate.