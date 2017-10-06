Floods: 1 dies in Kumasi

General News of Friday, 6 October 2017

One person is reported dead after the heavy downpour in the Ashanti region on Friday.

The 30-year-old man died at Abuakwa Manhyia after he was found in the rainwater.

The rains which lasted for about four hours left a lot of people stranded at their homes as floods took over streets and some properties in Kumasi, the Ashanti regional capital.

The national capital Accra also tasted the devastating floods with former President JJ Rawlings being one of the worst affected inhabitants. The fence wall of his Ridge residence collapsed during the downpour

Commuters at areas such as Kaneshie, Santa Maria, Awoshie, Mallam, East Legon and Race Course were left frustrated as the flood created gridlock in most parts of the city.

In Kumasi, Ultimate FM’s Patricia Ama Bonsu reported that pigs were spotted floating on flood waters at TUC in Dakwodwom.

Areas affected by the flood include Patasi, Santasi roundabout off to Star junction, Pankrono, Apire, Maakro, Tanoso, Suame, Sawabo among others.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency has warned there will be more rains in the coming days.