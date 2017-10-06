Fidelity Bank will be among top three banks in Ghana by 2018 – MD

Business News of Friday, 6 October 2017

The largest privately owned Ghanaian bank, Fidelity Bank is poised to be named among the best three banks in Ghana by 2018.

Managing Director (MD) of the bank, Jim Baiden said he is convinced his outfit is on track to realising this objective as right strategies and systems are in place.

He said, “Over 6 years ago we set in our sight to become one of the top five banks by the end of 2015. By the end of 2015, we were number four in the banking industry. We then reset our vision to become top three banks by the end of 2018, and we are on track because our strategy is working for us, our people are strong and our services are top notch. We have no doubt we will be able to achieve that objective.”

The MD was speaking in an interview with Ghanaweb.com at the sidelines of a book launch event at the Fidelity Bank Headquarters in Accra. The book written by Professor Dana Redford is titled, “Developing Africa’s Financial Services: The Importance of High Impact Entrepreneurs”.

Chapter 7 of the book, subtitled, “Fidelity Bank” Ghana’s Banking Success Story” authored by Professor Kwaku Appiah-Adu and Chris Boachie, captures the success story of Fidelity Bank since it was issued a universal banking license in June 28, 2006.

Fidelity Bank was named the Bank of the year 2015 and was adjudged the Most Socially Responsible Bank in Ghana for two consecutive years. Again in, the Bank was also named the Bank of the year, 2016 by the Banker’s Publication, promoted by the Financial Times of London.

The bank was also adjudged Bank of the year 2016 at the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Finance African Banking Awards.