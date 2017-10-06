Fidelity Bank launches book to celebrate its success in banking industry

Business News of Friday, 6 October 2017

One of the leading banks operating in Ghana, Fidelity Bank, has been celebrated as an exemplary bank in the industry following the successes it has achieved over the years.

The bank’s success story has been highlighted in a book written by Professor Dana Redford which is titled, “Developing Africa’s Financial Services: The Importance of High Impact Entrepreneurs”.

The book identifies and hails financial institutions that have been able to rise in Africa, focusing on their impact and achievements.

In Ghana, the success story of Fidelity bank, a privately owned enterprise, has been captured in chapter 7 of the book subtitled, “Fidelity Bank” Ghana’s Banking Success Story” authored by Professor Kwaku Appiah-Adu and Chris Boachie.

The book was launched at the Fidelity Bank’s Head Office in Accra on Thursday, October 5, 2017.

In his remarks, Managing Director of Fidelity Bank, Jim Baiden said, “The journey of Fidelity Bank hasn’t been all rosy considering that we entered into the industry with stiff competition from both local and multinational banks. With determination and focus on our vision to be a world-class bank however, we knew we couldn’t afford to fail.”

He emphasised that the success of the bank could be attributed to the desire to match up to standard international practices in addition to innovative customer oriented services and products.

“We set out to build a world class bank, therefore, studied the success stories of all the best banks across the globe including CitiBank and HSBC to find out what has made them top banks, world class banks and therefore we have bench marked our services, products and our offerings to some of these indicators and therefore we are serving the Ghanaian public world class products and services,” he said.

He added, “We have some of the best staff in the banking industry serving top services to Ghanaians” adding that it also contributes to the success of the bank.

Jim Baiden also revealed that despite the numerous issues confronting many banks in the industry “in terms of Capital Adequacy Ratio, Fidelity is one of the most capitalised banks in Ghana”.