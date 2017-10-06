FDA begins investigations into expired ‘sardines on the market’

Business News of Friday, 6 October 2017

2017-10-06

The Food and Drugs Authority [FDA] has started investigations into reports of expired sardines on the market.

According to media reports, large quantities of expired sardines have been imported into the country.

Though the Chief Executive Officer declined to grant an interview, Public Relations Officer of the Food and Drugs Authority, James Lartey, told Radio Ghana, that the Authority is sending officers to the Ports to begin investigations into the matter.