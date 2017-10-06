Expect more rains till noon – Meteo

General News of Friday, 6 October 2017

The Ghana Meteorological Agency has warned there will be heavy rains Friday morning till noon in the Central, Western and Brong Ahafo regions.

The meteo in a statement released on Friday October 6 said a thunderstorm and rain bearing cloud system located over the coast and middle sectors is expected to persist and further affect places in the Central, Western and Brong Ahafo regions till noon.

The agency has therefore warned residents living around Alajo, Circle, Kaneshie, Mateheko, Nima, Dzorwulu, South Odorkor and Osu all in the Greater Accra region to remain cautious as those places are prone to floods.

The rains earlier in the morning caused floods across many areas in the capital