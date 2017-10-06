Electoral Commission sues EOCO | General News 2017-10-06

General News of Friday, 6 October 2017

Georgina Opoku Amankwaa, the Deputy Chairperson in charge of Corporate Services at the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana, has disclosed that she is heading to court over an investigation against her by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

In a statement released by her lawyers [Asante-Krobea Sekyere and Associates] on October 3, 2017, read,“They are giving notice of our intention to go to court against your office to the Attorney-General whom you claim you have submitted your report on the investigation to.”

According to lawyers, they have written letters to the Crime Office to help them speed up investigations against Mrs Amankwah by the EC Boss, Madam Charlotte Osei have been disregarded.

However, they noted that the actions of EOCO is keeping Mrs Amankwah out of office indefinitely.

The lawyer, however, disclosed that they were not happy with the instruction issued from EOCO instructing Madam Charlotte Osei, the Electoral Commission Boss to write to Mrs Amankwah to go on leave on an issue concerning the Staff Endowment Fund.

Some officials of the Election Management Body, EC is currently being investigated by EOCO over the loss of GH¢480, 000 from the Commission’s Endowment Fund.

The officials are Ms Amankwah, Kwaku Owusu Agyei-Larbi and Joseph Kwaku Asamoah.