‘Election observers are not magicians’ – Mahama tells critics

2017-10-06

Ghana’s former President, John Dramani Mahama, who will be leading ECOWAS observer mission to monitor Liberia’s election says they are not there as magicians to make things right during elections.

“For us as election observers, we are here to make the people of Liberia know that the whole world is watching you and you must get this right. Liberia is one of Africa oldest democracies and we expect that Liberia would live up to expectation in terms of this election.”

“We are hoping that everyone will participate so that things will go well. We will do our part, the election observers are not magicians. It will take the collaboration of the Liberian people to make this election successful but we are willing to work with you to show the world that Liberia has risen to the occasion of democracy,” Mahama said upon arriving in Monrovia, Liberia.

Mr. Mahama had earlier been criticized for a similar role in Kenya election which the apex court in Kenya called for a re-election over rigging claims by the opposition parties.

Speaking to the media, Mahama gave assurance of his team’s readiness to ensure a free and fair election in Liberia which will be held on October 10, 2017.

“We are ready to work to ensure that the people of Liberia have a successful, free and fair election. The principal responsibility for good election is on the people themselves, how they participate in the process, how smooth the process will be and the work done by the electoral commission” he noted

In Liberia, the president is elected using the two-round system, whilst the 73 members of the House of Representatives are elected by first-past-the-post voting in single-member constituencies.