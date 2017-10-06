ECG installs $3.1m substation at GIMPA

Business News of Friday, 6 October 2017

The Accra East Region of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has built a new primary substation worth $3.161million near the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) to boost power supply to the 6,000 customers in and around the area.

The facility which brings to 22 the number of primary substations in the region, is expected to benefit residents at Kisseman, Westland, Achimota School, North Dzorwulu, Ghana Water Booster Station, Achimota Golf Park, Achimota Forest area, Pure Fire, Abofu, Christian Village, Dome, North Abelemkpe, West Legon and Mcbright Towers.

Project funding

The project was funded from the company’s internally-generated funds (IGF).

“As the city expands we try to keep up with the development with the increase in demand. Day in day out we study the load grid and plan to keep up with the demand,” the Accra East Regional Manager of the ECG, Mr Jones Makumator, told the Daily Graphic.

He said following the completion of the project, the reliability of the supply of power in the area had improved, and that it was the primary substations that supplied power to the secondary substations that fed customers in their homes, factories, schools, hospitals, among other places.

Construction

He said the construction of the substations was a regular phenomenon in order to keep up with the load growth and to prevent the total collapse of the system.

Mr Makumator said before the construction of the GIMPA primary substation, “complaints kept on coming from customers in the areas that have been mentioned, but since we finished the new primary substation the supply and quality have improved”.

The situation had improved because the feeders that had been connected to the facility were not overloaded as they have enough room to supply more customers, he said.

“We have a similar substation at Shiashie. A feeder like AK 10, which is being fed from Shiashie is connected to the new primary substation too. So when the Shiashie primary substation is down, there is an alternative to feed its customers from GIMPA,” he explained.

Hitherto, he said, when the Shiashie substation went down, customers had to wait till power was restored.

The Accra East Region of the ECG has seven districts: Makola, Roman Ridge, Teshie, Legon, Kwabenya, Dodowa and Mampong.