Early morning rains have rendered many roads unmotorable.

Reports coming in from several parts of the indicate many intersections in Accra and Kumasi have been flooded and motorists are finding it difficult to use them.

There are, as at now, three accidents on the Accra-Tema motorway causing heavy traffic on the already busy route.

