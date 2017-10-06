Camfed commends government for free SHS implementation

General News of Friday, 6 October 2017

Mr John Asibi Ali, National Director for Campaign for Female Education (Camfed) Ghana has commented government for taking the bold step to implement the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy to alleviate the plight of parents.

He said Camfed would complement government’s efforts in intensifying its campaign to ensure that children were adequately resourced to enhance education in the country and lessen the challenges parents faced.

Mr Ali gave the commendation during its 2017 National Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Tamale, on the theme: “Leveraging resources for girls’ education and transition to secure livelihood: Every stakeholder counts”.

He said access to free and quality education should be indispensable for national development, saying “Camfed would continue to provide educational opportunity to girls to empower them to become leaders of change”.

Mrs Matilda Bannerman Mensah, Board Chairperson of Camfed Ghana indicated that, the five year strategy plan of Camfed was focused on three thematic areas aimed at impacting on the life of the girl child and young women to secure better livelihood.

She said the three areas were to unlock new resources for girls’ education; unleashing new potential for young woman’s leadership; and igniting new action to accelerate change, to transition the girl child to be a better woman.

Alhaji Mohammed Haroon Cambodia, the Northern Regional Director of Education said the advocacy for girl child education in the region is yielding positive results, especially with the implementation of the free SHS policy.

He said the ration of boys to girls at the low primary and Junior High School (JHS) was one to one and expressed optimism that with Camfed in the picture, more girls in the region would gain access to secondary school education.

Alhaji Cambodia lauded Camfed Ghana for the enormous strides made towards improving the girl child education to transition them towards becoming prominent future leaders.

The national AGM provides a unique opportunity for Camfed Ghana to report on major team and programmatic activities that have been undertaken in the year and to receive input from stakeholders that would inform strategies and approaches for the coming years.