Build a museum at Saltpond – Chief to government

General News of Friday, 6 October 2017

Source: classfmonline.com

2017-10-06

The Chief believes the historical artefact will preserve the nation’s history <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507318232_81_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Acting President of Nkusukum Traditional Area and Chief of Kuntu, Nana Kwesi Brebo III, has appealed to government to build a political museum at Saltpond in order to recognise the efforts of the founding fathers of the country.

Nana Brebo III holds the view that the initiative will provide ambient medium to celebrate founding father(s) of the country.

For him, the historical artefact will preserve the nation’s history as well as clear the ambiguities surrounding the founding fathers of the country.

He made the call during a visit by the Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan, to the Chiefs of Mfantseman in the Central Region on Friday, October 6 2017.

Class News’ Maxwell Attah reported that chiefs of Nkusukum Traditional Area also want government to consider building a Caustic Soda factory at Saltpond as part of the One–District, One-Factory initiative.

Oh his part, the Regional Minister said government will consider the proposal of the political museum to boost tourism in the region.

Saltpond is the historical town in the Central Region where most of Ghana’s political activities started. The town housed the secretariat of the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC) in the 1940s.