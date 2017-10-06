Akufo-Addo arrives in Northern Region

General News of Friday, 6 October 2017

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was Friday morning welcomed at Walewale, the capital of the West Mamprusi District in the Northern Region to start his three -day tour of the region.

School children and residents lined up along the main street at Walewale to welcome the President.

Among the entourage from the region who met the president were party functionaries of the ruling New Patriotic Party and members of the Northern Regional Security Council, led by Mr. Salifu Sa-eed, the Northern Regional Minister.

The President is expected to pay a courtesy call on the Nayiri, the overlord of the Mamprugu Traditional Area, Naa Bohagu Mamami Sheriga at Nalerigu in the East Mamprusi District and later the overlord of the Gonja Traditional Area, Yagbonwura Tumtumba Boresa at his palace in Damongo.

The President during his three-day tour of the region which would end on Sunday, October 8, 2017 will also visit Yendi, the traditional capital of the Dagbon state where he is expected to interact with the Regent of Dagbon, the Kampakuya-Na Andani Yakubu Abudulai.