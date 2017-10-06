Africa World Airlines wins ‘CIMG Domestic Airline of The Year 2016’

Business News of Thursday, 5 October 2017

Source: GNA

2017-10-05

file photo <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507253429_789_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Africa World Airlines (AWA), an indigenous airline, has emerged as the ‘Domestic Airline of the Year, 2016’ at the 28th Edition of the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) National Performance Awards in Accra.

The award, which is the second in two years for the Accra-based airline coincided with the Airline’s fifth anniversary of its operations of providing safe, efficient and timely domestic and regional flights to the traveling public.

The awards covered eight major areas: Personalities, Hall of Fame-Elites, Hall of Fame Category, Media, Products, Business organizations, Category and special category.

The event was held under the theme: “Cause Related to Marketing: A Panacea for National Behavioural Change.”

Madam Victoria Takyi, Marketing Manager of AWA, said the airline owes its success to its loyal customers.

“We will like to thank our loyal customers for this award and promise to continue to provide timely, safe and efficient service on all our current routes and future ones,” she added.

AWA currently services both the domestic and regional market and operates flights between Accra and Kumasi, Accra-Tamale and Accra-Takoradi.



On the West Coast, AWA operates flight between Accra and Lagos, Accra-Abuja and it is one of the most reliable and safest airlines on the route.

The airline plans to commence flights to other destinations in the sub-region in the coming months, following the delivery of its sixth aircraft, an ERJ 145.

Africa World Airlines was incorporated on November 15, 2010 as a joint-venture between HNA Group (China) — parent company of Hainan Airlines, the only Skytrax rated five-star airline in China, founded in 1993; SAS Finance Group (Ghana); China-Africa Development Fund (CAD-Fund, China); and the Social Security and National Insurance (SSNIT).

Other award winners included Mr. Clifford Duke Mettle, Director Marketing and Alternate Channels, Unibank, was Marketing Practitioner of the year, while Ms Lorlornyo Nuworsu, Client Relations Officer, NHIA was the Marketing Student of the year.

The rest are Toyota Ghana Ltd picked up the Motor Firm of the year 2016 and Melcom Group Limited notched the Retail Outlet of the year 2016, Vanguard Assura