Accra Floods: Ghanaians weary of Government’s empty promises

General News of Friday, 6 October 2017

2017-10-06

A trader who lost her belongings shared her plight

Heavy rains hit Accra early Friday morning leaving many areas such as Kaneshie, Odorkor, and its environs flooded.

Gutters were choked and streets were left littered with rubbish from waste bins and drains. Areas such as the Kaneshie market was left flooded with water resulting in businesses being adversely affected.

Some traders stationed in the Kaneshie who lost their belongings due to the heavy downpour therefore pleaded with Government to help them solve the issue of flooding once and for all.

In addition, some frustrated ones have called on government to stop their empty promises about solving the flooding issues whenever it rained.



Others also complained bitterly about the fact that, whenever it rained, the same disasters occurred yet Government had turned a blind eye on their woes.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency warned of heavy rains Friday morning till noon in the Central, Western and Brong Ahafo regions in a statement.

The agency has therefore cautioned residents living around Alajo, Circle, Kaneshie, Mateheko, Nima, Dzorwulu, South Odorkor and Osu all in the Greater Accra region to exercise caution as such places are typical flood-prone areas.

Furthermore, some drivers and traders also advised Government to put in place stringent measures as well as laws to check waste disposal, especially plastics and metals since they choked gutters.

The Kaneshie station was left impassible as pedestrians and traders struggled to find their way through the muddy area. Flies danced around a huge heap of uncollected waste in the market which emitted a foul smell.

While several complained, others saw it as a business opportunity by carrying people who could not cross the flooded streets for one cedi per person.

So far one person is reported dead in the Ashanti Region and a six-year-old girl injured.

Commuters who left their houses within the early hours of the day had to sit through hours of traffic due to the floods before reaching their various destinations.