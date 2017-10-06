Accra floods after downpour | General News 2017-10-06

play videoParts of Accra submerged by Friday morning’s heavy downpour <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507293026_12_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Major parts of Accra have been submerged following Friday morning’s heavy downpour in the capital.

Reports gathered by ClassFMonline.com indicate that the streets of Dzorwulu, Kaneshie, Circle, Mallam, Taifa among others, have been flooded by the rain waters.

Meanwhile, there is heavy traffic on the Tetteh Quashie-Tema end of the Motorway, caused by multiple accidents on that stretch.

Motorists have been advised to be cautious and adhere to safety rules and regulations.

Emergency workers are yet to show up at flooded areas to assist stranded persons.

