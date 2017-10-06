Accra Digital Centre offers cloud computing and Ethical Hacking training

Business News of Thursday, 5 October 2017

Source: Graphic.com.gh

2017-10-05

Accra Digital Centre <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507249293_920_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Accra Digital Centre (ADC), a Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)/Information Communication Technology (ICT) Centre, under the Ministry of Communications with the vision to help position Ghana as an ICT hub of the sub region, is organizing a two week ICT training in Cloud Computing, Ethical Hacking and free Hardware (CompTIA A+) for IT Professionals, non-IT Professionals and students.

ADC has identified a deficit in specialised ICT professionals in the tech Ecosystem, and will be offering training programmes in Specialized ICT areas to equip ICT Professionals and graduates with the requisite skills with which they can get Specialist ICT jobs across the World

Other programmes which will be run by the Centre to help fulfil its vision, include Business Incubation Programmes, Innovation Camps, Angels Networks, Study Tours, and Business Expos among others.

The training Programme are being organized in partnership with Slamm Technologies, a leading US based IT organization that offers Cyber Security Support, Training and Professional Services.

Slamm also offers services and solutions to commercial, federal and military clients in the United States as well as turnkey solutions to clients in Africa.

The training is being offered in three modules.

The first module is the Free Hardware (CompTIA A+) training, which is intended to validate participants’ understanding of the most common hardware and software technologies in business and certifies the skills necessary to support complex IT infrastructures.

It is targeted at people with minimum of JHS/SHS education who want to establish IT careers. Products from the A+ Course can become Network technicians and IT support administrators. The A+ training is scheduled to take place from 16th October to 20th October.

The second module is the Cloud Computing training. The Cloud training will provide a balanced understanding of cloud computing. It will cover how best to adopt, operate, and govern cloud systems.

Participants can write the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud certification Course and get certified after the training. The Cloud Computing Training is scheduled to take place from 16th October to 20th October 2017.

The last module of the training programme is the Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) Course. The CEH credential certifies individuals in the specific network security discipline of Ethical Hacking from a vendor-neutral perspective.



Certified Ethical Hackers can get jobs as Information Security Analysts, Penetration Testers, Information Security Managers, and Security Consultants among others. The Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) Course Training is scheduled to take place from 23rd October to 27th October 2017.

Prospective participants can register online at www.adc.gov.gh/training or visit Accra Digital Centre offices to register. Accra Digital Centre is located adjacent the State House Company on the Ring Road, Near the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, Accra. The training programme is also being supported by AITI-KACE, the Ministry of Comminutions’ ICT training Centre.