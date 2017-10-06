1 dead, six-year-old hospitalised as floods submerged major areas in Ghana

Major parts of Accra were flooded after the heavy rainfall on Friday morning in the nation’s capita <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507320663_519_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

A man believed to be in his 30s has been found dead at Abuakwa Manhyia in the Ashanti Region after the Friday rains that sent devasting floods pouring into major areas in the country.

Residents told Joy News’ Ashanti Regional Correspondent, Ohemeng Tawiah the deceased jumped into the rainwater and was found dead hours later.

Also, a six-year-old girl was rushed to a hospital in Kumasi after a collapsed building left her injured.

The stories in the other regions are not different as what appeared a normal rain in the morning, took on a different character turning streets into rivers navigable by boat.

From Accra in the Greater Accra Region to Cape Coast in the Central Region, the wreaks caused by the rains are visible, Joy News has gathered.

The rains left turbid water everywhere one passes and some buildings were submerged by the heavy downpour.

