Wontumi’s aide warns minister, KMA boss over KATH

2017-10-05

Some agitated workers are calling for the removal of Mr. George Tetteh

The Personal Aide and Programs Manager of the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling NPP, has charged residents in the region to blame the Regional Minister, Hon. Simmon Osei Mensah and Kumasi Mayor, Mr. Osei Assibey Antwi, if they fail to address the impasse between staff and the Administrator of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Mr. George Tetteh.

Some agitated workers are calling for the removal of Mr. George Tetteh who they claim was appointed under bizarre circumstances during the previous NDC administration despite not having the requisite skills and expertise to handle the position.

According to the workers who have since been mounting platforms and posters calling for his dismissal, Mr. Tetteh’s continuous stay is negatively affecting the operations of the hospital, warning that things could get worst if he is not removed.

They are alleging that apart from being sneaked into the position by the then NDC administration led by then CEO Dr. Joseph Akpaloo, Mr. Tetteh had engaged in lots of underhand dealings which require serious investigations but only when he is removed.

But Special Aide to the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling NPP, Andy Owusu, believes the Regional Minister and the Kumasi Mayor owe it a duty to intervene in the standoff before matters get worse.

According to him, bloods of innocent patients will be on the heads of the two leaders if they fail to address the lingering issues.

“I am blaming both the Regional Minister and the KMA Boss for sitting aloof and allowing this KATH matter to fester up till now; as representatives of the President and the people of the region, they have to make sure the right thing is done. Why they have refused to intervene and ensure that Mr. Tetteh is removed as being demanded by the major stakeholders who are the workers, is something I find difficult to understand”.

Andy Owusu further noted that “It is no secret how Mr. George Tetteh climbed to that position without merit; since his assumption as Head of Administration, things have moved from bad to worse at the hospital”.