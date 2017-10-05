We’re still hunting the league title – Hearts PRO warns rivals

Sports News of Thursday, 5 October 2017

Communications director of Hearts of Oak Kwame Opare Addo has cautioned their rivals against early league title jubilation as they plan on taking the race to the wire.

The Phobians ambition of claiming their first league crown in ten years was dealt a very big blow on Wednesday when they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to Wa All Stars in Week 27 at the Malik Jabir Park.

Meanwhile, Hearts rivals Aduana Stars took a giant step to winning their second league trophy following 1-0 victory over second place side WAFA, to stretch their lead at the summit of the pile to four points, with just three games to end the campaign.

But Hearts’ official mouthpiece, Opare Addo has warned their competitors to shy away from early title celebration as nothing has been concluded yet.

“We have not thrown in the towel yet because if we do that it means we are losers and our never say die mantra does not reflect that, so we have to continue to fight until the last day against Inter Allies,” Opare declared on Asempa FM.

“If we get there and we know we’ve lost out we’ll congratulate whoever has won it but once we have not gotten to that point, there is nothing like giving up.”

“It is not impossible because mathematically we still have a shot at it and we’ll make sure we go all the way to the end.”

Hearts will welcome Ebusua Dwarfs to the Accra Sports Stadium in Week 28 Next Week.