Wa All Stars coach elated about ‘sweet revenge’ over Hearts of Oak

2017-10-05

Head coach of Wa All Stars Alhaji Mumuni Sakpari is delighted to have avenged their painful FA Cup loss to Hearts of Oak in Week 27 of the Ghana Premier League on Wednesday.

The defending league champions were dumped out of the Cup competition 2-1 by the Phobians at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium on Sunday.

However, they redeemed themselves three days later in the week 27 of the Ghana Premier League at the Malik Jabir Park when they came from a goal down to beat the Phobians by the same scoreline.

Speaking to reporters after the match, coach Sakpari attributed their swift response to the loss over the weekend to tactical supremacy.

“It was a sweet for my boys, however, the master plan to come back from a goal down to pick maximum points against such a side like Hearts is massive,” Sakpari gleefully stated.

“The technical bench realised that they were playing five in midfield and they had numerical superiority in the middle so we decided to open them up by using the wings.”

“We opened them to the flanks so we could have access to their box which worked to perfection.”

Hearts opened the scoring through Samudeen Ibrahim in the 54th minute before an own goal by Robin Gnagne and contentious penalty by David Abagna in the 58th and 75th minute respectively condemned the Phobians to their seventh loss of the season.