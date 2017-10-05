Vodafone’s extends broadband service to Takoradi

Business News of Wednesday, 4 October 2017

Vodafone Ghana has extended its fibre-to-the-home broadband service to Takoradi, the Western Region capital.

This forms part of efforts to ensure its customers across the country experience the speed and benefits of the new phase of internet connectivity, the telecoms giant said in a release.

The Takoradi project follows similar successful launches in the Greater Accra and Ashanti regions, where many homes and companies have already connected to the telecommunication giant’s state-of-the-art fibre optic infrastructure.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Vodafone Ghana, Yolanda Cuba said the shift from copper to fibre formed part of the company’s strategy to give customers access to fast and reliable network across all touch points.

‘’I’m thrilled that we have been able to deploy this excitable product in the heart of the Western Region – where most of our key customers are located. Fibre broadband liberates the economy and guarantees operational efficiency for businesses and customers. Our commitment is to ensure that no-one is digitally excluded from this experience”, she said.

The service is currently accessible by customers within the Beach Road, Anaji SSNIT and Apremdo communities within Takoradi.

Customers can visitwww.fbb.vodafone.com.gh to apply for the service online or by going to the nearest Vodafone retail shop in the region.