Universal access to electricity by end of my term – Akufo-Addo pledges

General News of Thursday, 5 October 2017

Source: Graphic.com.gh

2017-10-05

President Akufo-Addo with the Lawra Naa, Naa Puowele Karbo III

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has pledged the commitment of his government towards ensuring universal coverage and access to electricity to all parts of Ghana by the end of his term in office.

Addressing the Lawra Traditional Council, on day 2 of his 7-day tour of the three Northern Regions, President Akufo-Addo bemoaned the fact that “the Upper West Region, like the two other Northern Regions are the most disadvantaged when it comes to electricity coverage and access is concerned.”

It is for this reason that the President told the Lawra Traditional Council, headed by the Lawra Naa, Naa Puowele Karbo III, that “this year, 2017, and next year, 2018, 106 communities in the Upper West are going to be connected to the national grid.”

He continued, “The pledge I have given is that by end of my term, there will be universal access to electricity to all parts of Ghana, including the Upper Region”, an announcement which was received with a rousing applause from the hundreds gathered at the forecourt of the Lawra Naa’s palace.

President Akufo-Addo also announced the creation of three new municipalities in Upper West Region, for which Lawra is one.

Touching on the initiatives undertaken by his government, he stated that the Free Senior High School policy has resulted in an increase of over 90,000 children who have entered secondary school this academic year, who would otherwise have dropped out at this stage.

The Teacher Training allowances, as from September 2017, the President indicated, has been restored, with the Nurses Training allowance set for restoration from 10th October, 2017.

Again, on the revival of the National Health Insurance Scheme, President Akufo-Addo stressed that his government has, by dint of prudent management within the short space of nine months, cleared GH¢560 million out of the GH¢1.2 billion of debt inherited from the previous government. This, he said, has ensured that the businesses of healthcare providers do not collapse, and has resulted in the delivery of healthcare to Ghanaians.

President Akufo-Addo appealed for the support of the Chiefs and people of Lawra for the success of his government, whose aim is to improve the living conditions of Ghanaians.