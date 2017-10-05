Trending GH: Ghanaians want government to invest more in teachers

General News of Thursday, 5 October 2017

If you were not trained and mentored by a teacher while growing up then you must have missed out a great deal in life. It seems the efforts of teachers are hardly noticed in our part of the world as many Ghanaians seemed to be ignorant about Teacher’s Day celebrations.

October 5, is marked Teachers’ Day worldwide and this year’s is being celebrated on the theme: “Teaching in Freedom, Empowering Teachers” but many Ghanaians seem to be oblivious of it.

Speaking at this year’s commemoration of World Teachers’ Day in Koforidua, Minister of State in charge of Tertiary Education, Professor Kwesi Yankah said that teachers are dear to the heart of government. Therefore, they would do all they can to improve their well-being.

He also assured that government had begun putting in measures to show their commitment to education improvement in the country.

Although some Ghanaians expressed disappointment about bad awareness creation of the day, they were of the view that government should invest more in teachers: train them in how to handle students; increase their allowance and give them some form of recognition.

Meanwhile, the President of National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Christian Addai-Poku renewed calls for World Teachers Day to be declared a holiday in Ghana. Speaking on the AM show on Joy News channel, he said, “Today is our day but unfortunately we are being asked to go into the classroom and teach.”

He said many teachers are unable to participate or observe the National Teachers Day event which is being held in Koforidua.

Although Ghana has at least 13 public holidays, the NAGRAT president is of the opinion that adding one to celebrate teachers would not be excessive.

According to him, unlike the other holidays, the proposed Teachers Day holiday should be limited to “just teachers and students”.



The National Teachers Day event is also used to award the National Best Teacher and the Best School Award.

At the 23rd edition of the National Best Teacher and 3rd Best School Award 2017, Planning Minister Prof. George Gyan Baffour stressed government’s commitment to teachers.

He said the winner of the best teacher award will be granted a study leave and scholarship to pursue higher qualifications.