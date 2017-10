General News of Thursday, 5 October 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-10-05

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers



Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers include:

No more wasteful spending – Finance Minister cautions MMDAs

300,000 Ghanaians to go blind – Survey

One District, One Factory:165 factories ready for roll out – Ahomka Lindasay

Mahama rejects NDC Gurus says Botchwey report

Demand value for money on all development project

Water shortage hits kumasi

3 students drown in River Ayensu