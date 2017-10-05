Telecoms Chamber appoints Kenneth Ashigbey as new CEO

Business News of Thursday, 5 October 2017

Source: Telecoms Chamber

The Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications announces the appointment of Kenneth Ashigbey as Chief Executive Officer. He assumes duty on November 1st 2017.

Kenneth joins the Chamber from the Graphic Communications Group Limited, where he was the Managing Director. He was previously the CEO at Optimum Media Prime (OMP) and also worked as the Chief Technology Officer at the Multimedia Group Ltd.

Ms. Yolanda Cuba, Chair of the Chamber, said “we welcome Kenneth to the Chamber. With a customer base of more than 19 million unique subscribers in Ghana, the mobile industry continues to change how we communicate. We look forward to working with Ken to deliver a lot more excitement to customers.”

On his part Kenneth said, “I am honored to be joining the industry at such a time of significant opportunities, despite the progress made. The Chamber will continue to positively impact the lives of Ghanaians by advocating for the right policy, legal and regulatory environment.”

He is appreciative of the tremendous work done by his predecessor, Kwaku Sakyi Addo and remains confident that “together, we can build on that”.

Kenneth holds an MBA from the Leicester University and a Bachelor Degree in Electrical Engineering from the KNUST.