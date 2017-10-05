Teachers at Kintampo Health College ‘thieves, robbers’ – Chief

General News of Thursday, 5 October 2017

Source: classfmonline.com

2017-10-05

The tutors and other staff of the Kintampo College of Health who are calling for the dismissal of the principal professor, Ahmed Adu Oppong, have been engaged in massive corruption at the college, Nana Owusu Pinkrah, the Krontihene of the Kintampo Traditional Area, has said.

According to him, the principal, since his appointment, has been fighting against the corrupt act of some of these tutors and other staff, hence their call for his dismissal.

He described some of the teachers as “armed robbers and thieves” over their alleged corrupt acts.

He revealed in an interview with Chief Jerry Forson, host of Ghana Yensom on Accra 100.5FM on Thursday, October 5 that these tutors prior to the arrival of Prof Oppong, were allegedly, demanding GHS3000 bribe from applicants before they are admitted.

“The teachers are not happy with Prof because he is fighting their corrupt act. Corruption is very high in Kintampo College. Until the arrival of Prof Obeng, if you didn’t have GH3000 bribe, you wouldn’t be admitted.

“The professor is fighting this and so the tutors are unhappy with him and want him out. The people are really armed robbers and thieves,” he said.

It is recalled that members of the Kintampo Youth Movement, a youth group within Kintmapo in the Brong Ahafo Region, on Tuesday, October 3 stormed the premises of the College of Health to halt activities on the campus.

They were protesting against the decision by the Ministry of Health asking the Director of the college, Prof Ahmed Adu Oppong, to stay aside in order to allow investigation on some financial malfeasance allegation levelled against him by some tutors.

However, personnel of the Ghana Police Service and military officers moved to the scene to ensure law and order.

According to the youth, this development is a deliberate action by some of the tutors to get rid of the Director in order to allow their preferred person to be appointed to head the college.

Haruna Mohammed, one of the youth who spoke to Chief Jerry Forson, host of the Ghana Yensom show on Accra 100.5FM on Wednesday, October 4 said: “All the traditional leaders in Kintampo want Prof to continue working as the Director.

“Even if he is made to step aside, we will want him back because he has done nothing wrong. Definitely, he will be exonerated by the investigations.”